Previous
Flying pickup by joansmor
Photo 3662

Flying pickup

I saw this outside a home in November. Today I used AI Generative Fill in PS to remove a birdhouse top on the lower right-hand corner. It did a great job. We are learning to use some of the AI features in our Project classes.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Heh! Wonderful flying little truck!
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is amazing!
December 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful editing.
December 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise