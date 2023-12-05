Sign up
Previous
Photo 3662
Flying pickup
I saw this outside a home in November. Today I used AI Generative Fill in PS to remove a birdhouse top on the lower right-hand corner. It did a great job. We are learning to use some of the AI features in our Project classes.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4143
photos
197
followers
115
following
1003% complete
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th November 2023 3:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pickup
Mags
ace
Heh! Wonderful flying little truck!
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is amazing!
December 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful editing.
December 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
December 5th, 2023
