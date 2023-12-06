Previous
Heave Ho by joansmor
Photo 3663

Heave Ho

I am working on the Windjammer cruise I went on in the early 80s. This is one of the pictures I am using. Do you see me?
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the vintage image! Navy blue t-shirt? Don't you wish you could pop inside and relive the moment?!!
December 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely memory
December 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely memory. I’d say navy T shirt too.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise