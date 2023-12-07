Previous
Have you made your suggestion yet? by joansmor
Photo 3664

Have you made your suggestion yet?

Somebody had a great sense of humor when they set this up. Me I was lucky to have great light.
Oops I screwed up and found I had already posted yesterday's photo. Oh well.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, and this is a fabulous photo Joan!
December 7th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Love it
December 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great photo. My suggestion would be to move the suggestion box to dry land 😜
December 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Love the humor!
December 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
December 8th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Fun! Such a great reflection!
December 8th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I suggest somebody turn off the tap.
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise