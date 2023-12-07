Sign up
Previous
Photo 3664
Have you made your suggestion yet?
Somebody had a great sense of humor when they set this up. Me I was lucky to have great light.
Oops I screwed up and found I had already posted yesterday's photo. Oh well.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4145
photos
196
followers
115
following
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 7:52am
Tags
mailbox
,
suggestion
Corinne C
ace
Lol, and this is a fabulous photo Joan!
December 7th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Love it
December 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great photo. My suggestion would be to move the suggestion box to dry land 😜
December 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Love the humor!
December 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
December 8th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Fun! Such a great reflection!
December 8th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I suggest somebody turn off the tap.
December 8th, 2023
