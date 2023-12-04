Sign up
Photo 3661
Old truck
I first posted this truck Sept of 2021. The paint was blue then. Sometimes there is a sad demise of the old cars and old houses I love to photograph.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
4
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4142
photos
197
followers
114
following
1003% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th November 2023 3:02pm
Privacy
Public
old
truck
Corinne C
ace
A great find Joan!
December 5th, 2023
Barb
ace
Great photo!!
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful old truck and capture!
December 5th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s rusting down beautifully!
December 5th, 2023
