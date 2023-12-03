Sign up
Photo 3660
Art at the beach
I think this is someone's art that sits beside his/her beach house.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4141
photos
197
followers
114
following
View this month »
View this month »
3660
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful.
December 3rd, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Simply beautiful 👌❤️
December 3rd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Oh My! Have you read The Seven Sisters series by Lucinda Riley? This reminds me of what they talked about in their garden.
December 3rd, 2023
