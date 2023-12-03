Previous
Art at the beach by joansmor
Photo 3660

Art at the beach

I think this is someone's art that sits beside his/her beach house.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful.
December 3rd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Simply beautiful 👌❤️
December 3rd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Oh My! Have you read The Seven Sisters series by Lucinda Riley? This reminds me of what they talked about in their garden.
December 3rd, 2023  
