Previous
Merry Christmas to me by joansmor
Photo 3666

Merry Christmas to me

I am finally finishing up my drawing so now I am ready for something new. I brought these watercolor pencils and hope to play with them tomorrow. Wish me luck.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Fun. Merry Christmas!
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors! Enjoy and good luck!
December 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That's great Joan.
December 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Look forward to seeing some of your creativity!
December 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific. I can’t wait to see what you create.
December 10th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great set!
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise