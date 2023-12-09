Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3666
Merry Christmas to me
I am finally finishing up my drawing so now I am ready for something new. I brought these watercolor pencils and hope to play with them tomorrow. Wish me luck.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4148
photos
198
followers
116
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
Latest from all albums
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
86
3665
3666
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th December 2023 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pencils
,
watercolor
Lisa Poland
ace
Fun. Merry Christmas!
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors! Enjoy and good luck!
December 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That's great Joan.
December 10th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Look forward to seeing some of your creativity!
December 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific. I can’t wait to see what you create.
December 10th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great set!
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close