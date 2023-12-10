Sign up
Previous
Photo 3667
Sun setting on Lake Winnipesaukee
Took this picture yesterday but it had a big ugly sign in it. Used AI Generative fill to remove it. Did a great job and added that post on the right.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
5
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4149
photos
198
followers
116
following
1004% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th December 2023 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ai
,
winnipesaukee
,
lae
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful sunset and leading line drawing the eye
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , love the pastel tones in the sky and reflections !
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely color and POV!
December 10th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful picture
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
