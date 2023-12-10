Previous
Sun setting on Lake Winnipesaukee by joansmor
Sun setting on Lake Winnipesaukee

Took this picture yesterday but it had a big ugly sign in it. Used AI Generative fill to remove it. Did a great job and added that post on the right.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Renee Salamon
Beautiful sunset and leading line drawing the eye
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful , love the pastel tones in the sky and reflections !
December 10th, 2023  
Mags
Lovely color and POV!
December 10th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy
Lovely!
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C
A beautiful picture
December 10th, 2023  
