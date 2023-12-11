Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3668
Cape Neddick River with Ice
Saturday my girlfriend, Rachel, and I took a ride down to York Beach, Maine. We took mostly back roads which I love and oven take pictures but we got to talking too much and didn't stop until we turned onto the River Road.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4150
photos
198
followers
116
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
Latest from all albums
3662
3663
3664
86
3665
3666
3667
3668
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th December 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
river
,
cap
,
neddick
Brian
ace
Pretty
December 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and rural scene.
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close