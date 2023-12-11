Previous
Cape Neddick River with Ice by joansmor
Photo 3668

Cape Neddick River with Ice

Saturday my girlfriend, Rachel, and I took a ride down to York Beach, Maine. We took mostly back roads which I love and oven take pictures but we got to talking too much and didn't stop until we turned onto the River Road.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Brian ace
Pretty
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and rural scene.
December 12th, 2023  
