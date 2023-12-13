Sign up
Previous
Photo 3670
The old lobster shed
I have pictures of this when the lobster buoys were bright with colors. But when I am in the neighborhood I take another photo. Documenting the changes.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
4
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4152
photos
198
followers
116
following
1005% complete
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
365
iPhone 14 Pro
8th December 2023 12:34pm
Public
buoys
,
loster
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I have seen this before ! but loving to see it again with its many faded lobster pots ! - so unique ! fav
December 14th, 2023
KWind
ace
I love this!! I have a few of the are our cabin but I'm always on the lookout for more.
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such an amazing place!
December 14th, 2023
Barb
ace
Fascinating!!
December 14th, 2023
