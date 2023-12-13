Previous
The old lobster shed by joansmor
Photo 3670

The old lobster shed

I have pictures of this when the lobster buoys were bright with colors. But when I am in the neighborhood I take another photo. Documenting the changes.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1005% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
I have seen this before ! but loving to see it again with its many faded lobster pots ! - so unique ! fav
December 14th, 2023  
KWind ace
I love this!! I have a few of the are our cabin but I'm always on the lookout for more.
December 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such an amazing place!
December 14th, 2023  
Barb ace
Fascinating!!
December 14th, 2023  
