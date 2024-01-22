Previous
Looking towards the White Mountains by joansmor
Photo 3710

Looking towards the White Mountains

Taking the road to Milton Mills in Winter affords you some views of the New Hampshire Mountains off a bit in the distance.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
What you can see through those bare trees is one of the nicer things about winter, you're right.
January 23rd, 2024  
