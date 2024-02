Along the road

This is from a photo trip. This mountain isn't very visible in the summer with all the leaves on the trees. So I had to stop and get a quick picture. But I also got part of the road and the snow at the edge was dirty. So I made a rectangle over the bottom and ran AI. This was the best result, BUt the road runs from left to right. But I still liked this result. I just feel when I use AI I should give credit to the program.