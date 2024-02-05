Previous
Parsonfield Seminary

Parsonfield Seminary was founded in 1832.
It was a school for the Free Will Baptist.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Beautiful in b&w!
February 6th, 2024  
Perfect building for black and white! Is it still operating?
February 6th, 2024  
@olivetreeann No Stopped in 1949
February 6th, 2024  
Beautiful!!
February 6th, 2024  
