Previous
Photo 3724
Parsonfield Seminary
Parsonfield Seminary was founded in 1832.
It was a school for the Free Will Baptist.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4206
photos
201
followers
119
following
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 2:09pm
seminary
,
for2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful in b&w!
February 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfect building for black and white! Is it still operating?
February 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
No Stopped in 1949
February 6th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!!
February 6th, 2024
