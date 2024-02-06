Sign up
Previous
Photo 3725
Beach cottage
I could save this for Flash of Red Day because it is a red building but it is just more red than I like for that. So you get all BW.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4207
photos
201
followers
119
following
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2024 11:34am
Tags
beach
,
cottage
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home. Looks bigger than a cottage. It has such character too.
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
I can remember seeing some summer homes like this down at the north end of Long Island when I lived in New York. Such character they had.
February 7th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very stately
February 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! What a beautiful place! I could live there.
February 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! What an impressive dwelling!
February 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gosh, it’s gorgeous!
February 7th, 2024
