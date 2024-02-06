Previous
Beach cottage by joansmor
I could save this for Flash of Red Day because it is a red building but it is just more red than I like for that. So you get all BW.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Babs
What a beautiful home. Looks bigger than a cottage. It has such character too.
February 7th, 2024  
Milanie
I can remember seeing some summer homes like this down at the north end of Long Island when I lived in New York. Such character they had.
February 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7
Very stately
February 7th, 2024  
Mags
Wow! What a beautiful place! I could live there.
February 7th, 2024  
Barb
Wow! What an impressive dwelling!
February 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Gosh, it’s gorgeous!
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
