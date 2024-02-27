Mother's beach

You have heard me complain about things I can and can't eat because of the radiation causing a partial bowel blockage. Now I am trying to watch what I eat as Part of Diabetes Prevention. So I am discovering new food. I love, love cheese but today I am replacing it with Vegan cheese and Nutrition Yeast replaced Parmesan cheese on my pasta. Egg wraps replace some of my bread and will make a no-tuna casserole with my vegan cheese and Tofu.
Good luck with your new diet!
Sounds like you have great alternatives for your diet.
Your battle with your health sounds very arduous. Keep going!
good luck with the diet
Best wishes for your new diet.