Mother's beach by joansmor
Mother's beach

You have heard me complain about things I can and can't eat because of the radiation causing a partial bowel blockage. Now I am trying to watch what I eat as Part of Diabetes Prevention. So I am discovering new food. I love, love cheese but today I am replacing it with Vegan cheese and Nutrition Yeast replaced Parmesan cheese on my pasta. Egg wraps replace some of my bread and will make a no-tuna casserole with my vegan cheese and Tofu.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous beach!
Good luck with your new diet!
February 27th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Wonderful pic. Diet changes are hard but you sound like you are going to go for it. That’s great. You gave me some ideas.
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful high key!
Sounds like you have great alternatives for your diet.
February 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
I can’t believe how sharp this shot is. Well done.
Your battle with your health sounds very arduous. Keep going!
February 28th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fabulous high key
good luck with the diet
February 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks great!
February 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great negative space capture!
February 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love this, super sharp and yet somehow soft at the same time.
February 28th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Absolutely love the way you shot this picture. Wonderful processing. And really impressed with how you're tackling the food issues. Way to go!
February 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
This looks so good! Sharp and detailed though not close up.
Best wishes for your new diet.
February 28th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️❤️❤️
February 28th, 2024  
