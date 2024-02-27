Mother's beach

You have heard me complain about things I can and can't eat because of the radiation causing a partial bowel blockage. Now I am trying to watch what I eat as Part of Diabetes Prevention. So I am discovering new food. I love, love cheese but today I am replacing it with Vegan cheese and Nutrition Yeast replaced Parmesan cheese on my pasta. Egg wraps replace some of my bread and will make a no-tuna casserole with my vegan cheese and Tofu.

