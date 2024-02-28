Previous
Walking the winter beach by joansmor
Walking the winter beach

This was taken last Thursday when a friend and I took another friend who cannot drive right now to the beach.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w shot for this windy beach scene.
February 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
So nice! I like the dark contrast of the water and lighter layers.
February 29th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
February 29th, 2024  
