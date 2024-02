Do No Touch

Those who know me know I have a weird sense of humor. I found this sign very funny as it is at the boat ramp on Lake Sebago. Lake Sebago is the deepest lake in Maine at 316 ft (91 m) and the second largest. But most important it is the source of water for Greater Portland. Thus the sign but when you think you can put a big old boat in the water but you can't touch the water. It does seem funny to say don't touch the water.