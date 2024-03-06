Previous
Not your average Beach Critter by joansmor
Photo 3754

Not your average Beach Critter

How much Driftwood would a woodchuck chuck. Captured this guy hustling across the road at Sohier Park which is where you go to see Nubble Lighthouse.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

Corinne C
Oh my, he is chunky :-)
March 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Great find! I used to see woodchucks all the time, but haven't seen them much lately.
March 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
Isn't it fun when you capture something exciting and so unexpectedly?!
March 6th, 2024  
Bucktree
Wonderful capture.
March 7th, 2024  
