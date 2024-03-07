Previous
Running hard and fast by joansmor
Photo 3755

Running hard and fast

The rain last night and this morning has filled the streams around here. They make great subjects for photography. Usually, they would be frozen and the ground would be snowy. El Nino has changed the weather a lot this winter.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Beautiful frothy water and capture.
March 8th, 2024  
Milanie ace
That is running full! They were just talking on the radio that this past 12 months have been the warmest since they started keeping records. Scary.
March 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Love the frothy, gushing water and the catkins on the birch? trees?
March 8th, 2024  
