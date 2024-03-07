Sign up
Photo 3755
Running hard and fast
The rain last night and this morning has filled the streams around here. They make great subjects for photography. Usually, they would be frozen and the ground would be snowy. El Nino has changed the weather a lot this winter.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags
ace
Beautiful frothy water and capture.
March 8th, 2024
Milanie
ace
That is running full! They were just talking on the radio that this past 12 months have been the warmest since they started keeping records. Scary.
March 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the frothy, gushing water and the catkins on the birch? trees?
March 8th, 2024
