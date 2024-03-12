Previous
The guinea hens again by joansmor
The guinea hens again

It's been a while since I have seen these guys. I always have to snap a quick photo Better when they come down to the road. BUt I am tired and heading to bed early so I am posting this picture and off to bed.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags
Aww! Cute capture!
March 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Oh my they are big!
March 12th, 2024  
