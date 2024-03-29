Previous
A layer of ice by joansmor
Photo 3777

A layer of ice

Took this after the Snow/ice storm last weekend. This is what brings down trees, branches, and electrical wires.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice ☃️
March 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sorry to see this. Yes, so destructive ...
March 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrrh ! wishing you better weather soon !
March 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks quite amazing, great capture and textures.
March 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
🥶
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise