Soft Serve Maple Ice Cream by joansmor
Photo 3778

Soft Serve Maple Ice Cream

Last Sunday was Maine Maple Sunday and my friend and I had plans to go to our favorite Sugar house. They make maple soft serve ice cream. But Saturday we had an ice/snow storm and it knocked down trees like a bowling ball knocks down pins and that took the power out at many, many homes. I had electricity and my friend did not. I stayed home and eventually, my friend came to stay with me. Now things are getting back to normal and this is the last day our favorite sugar house is open selling Maple ice cream. So we went this afternoon and had the ice cream. I brought some syrup and some maple candies. YUM
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Islandgirl ace
Looks yummy!
March 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Looks good love ice😊
March 30th, 2024  
