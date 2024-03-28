Previous
Seen better days by joansmor
Photo 3776

Seen better days

If you follow me you know I love old buildings. I have watched a few fall down and disappear. I think this may be the next. Wondering how it withstood the ice we experienced this past weekend.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise