Photo 3775
Opps
I have a picture of this bird on top of this rail but with the next click, he slipped off.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
5
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4259
photos
201
followers
121
following
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
365
Tags
bird
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great catch - so cute!
March 27th, 2024
Lin
ace
Perfect timing!
March 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Joan ! made me smile !!
March 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lol. Good catch.
March 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Hah, not his most flattering side.
March 27th, 2024
