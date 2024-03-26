Previous
Robin by joansmor
Photo 3774

Robin

This corner of my niece's house is free of snow and must have lots of things robins like to eat because this one has staked it out.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Louise & Ken ace
Amongst the birds, there's no harbinger of Spring than our robins!
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous shot!
Were you your knees?It's a great perspective!
March 26th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Well captured.
March 26th, 2024  
