Bad hair day by joansmor
Bad hair day

Another snowstorm bird at the feeder. I think this is a song sparrow. I am late posting. My girlfriend who lost her electricity Saturday night and came to stay with me Sunday afternoon, is still here. She went to her house and there were lots of trucks on her street but her house was cold and still without electricity. So she came back to spend the night and will go home today when the house has warmed up. I meanwhile have to take another friend to an eye doctor's appointment this morning. Is my halo blinding you :)
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
