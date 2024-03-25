Bad hair day

Another snowstorm bird at the feeder. I think this is a song sparrow. I am late posting. My girlfriend who lost her electricity Saturday night and came to stay with me Sunday afternoon, is still here. She went to her house and there were lots of trucks on her street but her house was cold and still without electricity. So she came back to spend the night and will go home today when the house has warmed up. I meanwhile have to take another friend to an eye doctor's appointment this morning. Is my halo blinding you :)