Previous
Photo 3772
Gold Finch
Good to see them at the feeder.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4256
photos
201
followers
121
following
1033% complete
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
23rd March 2024 8:00am
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I've got a couple pairs and a pair of House Finches too- lots of chirping going on! Good shot!
March 25th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I was shooting through the window today too. Our goldfinches haven’t arrived yet
March 25th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch. I'm looking forward to them molting so they become bright yellow.
March 25th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024
KWind
ace
Well timed shot.
March 25th, 2024
