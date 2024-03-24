Previous
Gold Finch by joansmor
Gold Finch

Good to see them at the feeder.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1033% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I've got a couple pairs and a pair of House Finches too- lots of chirping going on! Good shot!
March 25th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I was shooting through the window today too. Our goldfinches haven’t arrived yet
March 25th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch. I'm looking forward to them molting so they become bright yellow.
March 25th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024  
KWind ace
Well timed shot.
March 25th, 2024  
