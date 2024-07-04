Previous
Star Spangled Banner by joansmor
Photo 3874

Star Spangled Banner

Saw this last weekend. Had to add to my collection of unique road art.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Joan Robillard

Larry Steager ace
It is unique that's for sure. Well spotted.
July 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2024  
