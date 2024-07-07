Previous
It is haying season
It is haying season

Last year the first cutting of hay didn't happen until September. The fields just never dried out enough. This year we need rain. Weather is a funny thing.
Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! One of my favorite things - those big ol' round bales.
July 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice rural scene!
July 7th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely scene. I've always enjoyed the sight of a freshly cut field with rolled hay bales.
July 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh wow this is early, we see hay like this in September!
July 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
These hay rolls make a super shot..
July 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Hope you can get another crop.
July 8th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
So early.
July 8th, 2024  
