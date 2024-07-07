Sign up
Previous
Photo 3877
It is haying season
Last year the first cutting of hay didn't happen until September. The fields just never dried out enough. This year we need rain. Weather is a funny thing.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
7
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
hay
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! One of my favorite things - those big ol' round bales.
July 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice rural scene!
July 7th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely scene. I've always enjoyed the sight of a freshly cut field with rolled hay bales.
July 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh wow this is early, we see hay like this in September!
July 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
These hay rolls make a super shot..
July 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Hope you can get another crop.
July 8th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
So early.
July 8th, 2024
