Christmas must be soon. We got a Tim Tam with our coffee today!! by johnfalconer
Photo 461

Christmas must be soon. We got a Tim Tam with our coffee today!!

“Tim Tam is a brand of chocolate biscuit introduced by the Australian biscuit company Arnott in 1964. It consists of two malted biscuits separated by a light hard chocolate cream filling and coated in a thin layer of textured chocolate.

They were named by Ross Arnott, who attended the 1958 Kentucky Derby and decided that the name of the winning horse, Tim Tam, was perfect for a planned new line of biscuits.”
(Source: Wikipedia)

I am sure that not too many Australians know one of their favourite biscuits is named after a famous American horse!!
Hint: biscuit = cookie.
