wallaby by josiegilbert
Photo 444

wallaby

We went to Leonardslee Gardens today, for the first time since it reopened a couple of years ago. I was really pleased that the wallabies are still there and have joeys.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
