Photo 445
ox-eye daisy
It's the time of year when the ox-eye daisies are coming into full bloom. Interestingly, a friend who comes from East Sussex always refers to them as moon daisies. No doubt there are lots of other local names!
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
3
1
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
445
photos
53
followers
152
following
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
16th June 2021 10:26am
nature
,
moon
,
flowers
,
summer
,
daisies
,
flora
,
ox-eye
FBailey
ace
Lovely pov
June 18th, 2021
Brian Moody
ace
Great shot. Nice DOF.
June 18th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 18th, 2021
