ox-eye daisy by josiegilbert
Photo 445

ox-eye daisy

It's the time of year when the ox-eye daisies are coming into full bloom. Interestingly, a friend who comes from East Sussex always refers to them as moon daisies. No doubt there are lots of other local names!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
FBailey ace
Lovely pov
June 18th, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Great shot. Nice DOF.
June 18th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 18th, 2021  
