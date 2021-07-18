Sign up
Photo 457
poppies
A new garden has been planted in the middle of Arundel, to attract bees, insects and butterflies. These poppies are now in full bloom and attracting all sorts of insects.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
458
photos
53
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
18th July 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
gardens
,
poppies
,
red.
