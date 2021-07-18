Previous
poppies by josiegilbert
poppies

A new garden has been planted in the middle of Arundel, to attract bees, insects and butterflies. These poppies are now in full bloom and attracting all sorts of insects.
Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
