Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1217
New Year's Resolution - Embrace Uncertainty
My resolution for 2020 is: Discover the beauty of uncertainty. I slide in quietly to this new year and will continue to look for new opportunities to learn.
“Uncertainty is a sign of humility
and humility is just the ability or the wiliness to learn” Charlie Sheen
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1583
photos
139
followers
154
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th December 2019 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2020-w1
,
happy new year fellow 365'ers
Sunny Mel
Beautiful. Looks so tranquil.
January 1st, 2020
Claes
Great shot - very well composed and beautiful lighting
January 1st, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonderful image and resolution.fav
January 1st, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
Wonderful soft tones
January 1st, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
Every year, the future in fact, brings a measure of uncertainty. Hope this year you find the beauty even in unexpected places. Love this photo and the tones; I'm a sucker for lone tree shots
January 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close