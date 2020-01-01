Previous
New Year's Resolution - Embrace Uncertainty by joysabin
Photo 1217

New Year's Resolution - Embrace Uncertainty

My resolution for 2020 is: Discover the beauty of uncertainty. I slide in quietly to this new year and will continue to look for new opportunities to learn.

“Uncertainty is a sign of humility
and humility is just the ability or the wiliness to learn” Charlie Sheen
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Photo Details

Sunny Mel
Beautiful. Looks so tranquil.
January 1st, 2020  
Claes
Great shot - very well composed and beautiful lighting
January 1st, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful image and resolution.fav
January 1st, 2020  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
Wonderful soft tones
January 1st, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
Every year, the future in fact, brings a measure of uncertainty. Hope this year you find the beauty even in unexpected places. Love this photo and the tones; I'm a sucker for lone tree shots
January 1st, 2020  
