Photo 1224
What am I
For the current macro challenge (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess
). I so wanted to adjust the white balance in post but didn't - just converted from RAW to jpeg.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1590
photos
146
followers
159
following
1224
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
8th January 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-28
,
macro-guess.
JackieR
ace
it fiar sings on black, looks plant like and sticky, rootlets of a plant??
January 8th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Nope, but it is definitely organic.
January 8th, 2020
