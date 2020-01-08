Previous
What am I by joysabin
Photo 1224

What am I

For the current macro challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess ). I so wanted to adjust the white balance in post but didn't - just converted from RAW to jpeg.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

JackieR ace
it fiar sings on black, looks plant like and sticky, rootlets of a plant??
January 8th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Nope, but it is definitely organic.
January 8th, 2020  
