Just had to

I live in a town that is heavily dependent on the tourists, so it doesn't usually phase me to see the strange and unique.



I had stopped at the store to get a loaf of sour dough bread and few veggies when I spotted this so of course I had to snap a few shots.



After shopping I noticed the owner stowing her groceries and commented on her door panel sticker. She told me it was a gift upon retirement from the forest service. I then gave her a high five on retirement. I didn't even think about asking if I could take her picture for my long and neglected strangers project, wish I had, but maybe it would have ruined things. Anyway, finding this was a source of many smiles.