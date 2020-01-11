Previous
Next
Just had to by joysabin
Photo 1227

Just had to

I live in a town that is heavily dependent on the tourists, so it doesn't usually phase me to see the strange and unique.

I had stopped at the store to get a loaf of sour dough bread and few veggies when I spotted this so of course I had to snap a few shots.

After shopping I noticed the owner stowing her groceries and commented on her door panel sticker. She told me it was a gift upon retirement from the forest service. I then gave her a high five on retirement. I didn't even think about asking if I could take her picture for my long and neglected strangers project, wish I had, but maybe it would have ruined things. Anyway, finding this was a source of many smiles.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise