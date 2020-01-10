Previous
Just an adventure in walking the dog by joysabin
Just an adventure in walking the dog

Shoveling sidewalks is often overlooked in this neighborhood. Riley and I took to walking on the street. Its the ice that I don't like. Riley does go 'slow' on ice for this old lady.

I was attracted by the shadows and sun peaking through this fence,
