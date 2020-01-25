Previous
Rider saved the shot by joysabin
Photo 1241

Rider saved the shot

On my way back to my car after my foray into downtown today. I spotted some ice and a puddle. I was in the midst of framing up my shot when a cyclist rode through and actually made it more interesting.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
