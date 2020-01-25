Sign up
Photo 1241
Rider saved the shot
On my way back to my car after my foray into downtown today. I spotted some ice and a puddle. I was in the midst of framing up my shot when a cyclist rode through and actually made it more interesting.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
25th January 2020 4:03pm
ice
puddle
cyclist
dutch tilt
