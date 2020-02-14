Sign up
FOR No 14.
Just a flash of red for the man-made architecture week. I wonder if this is simply pure reusing or a statement on snail-mail in general? Might even be a comment on both?
May all have a fabulous Valentines Day, I'm off for a hike in the woods.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
12th February 2020 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
mailbox
,
trashcan
,
for2020
