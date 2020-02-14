Previous
FOR No 14. by joysabin
Photo 1261

FOR No 14.

Just a flash of red for the man-made architecture week. I wonder if this is simply pure reusing or a statement on snail-mail in general? Might even be a comment on both?

May all have a fabulous Valentines Day, I'm off for a hike in the woods.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
