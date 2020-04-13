Found this beauty sitting on the side of the highway (US 180) when I was last at one of my favorite spots- Kendrick Park which is at the base of the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.
It is completely coated with rust, about 16 inches long. I did a bit of research and found out it is called a 'spud crescent wrench'. Here is a link to a video which better explains how useful it can be. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI0IBdoar0s ).
The title came from that when sitting upright it reminded me of a snake hissing.