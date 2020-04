Saved by software

Back in January I went to Sedona to try and capture the Quadrantids meteor shower. I didn't have any luck with capturing a meteor streak. I also had my other DSLR set up to try and capture star trails, about 1 1/2 hours worth. At the time I had no idea how to process the images. I recently downloaded 'StarStax' that I used for my trails shot from earlier this week. I then went back to January's shots and used the software to come up with this.