Photo 1340
On the edge of new
While having my coffee outside in my garden, I noticed a new tulip.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
3
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1706
photos
144
followers
161
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
3rd May 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulip
,
macro-wide angle""extension tubes
Dustyloup
ace
Love the angle. Macro wide angle - neat!!
May 3rd, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
gorrrrrrgeous!
May 3rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
@dustyloup
I plopped my extension tube on my 28mm and shot away. I had to switch to manual focus the poor camera just couldn't handle things :-)
@pistache
You are so very kind, thank you so much for the fav. I think that this is sorta lenbaby-ish.
May 3rd, 2020
365 Project
