On the edge of new by joysabin
Photo 1340

On the edge of new

While having my coffee outside in my garden, I noticed a new tulip.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Dustyloup ace
Love the angle. Macro wide angle - neat!!
May 3rd, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
gorrrrrrgeous!
May 3rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
@dustyloup I plopped my extension tube on my 28mm and shot away. I had to switch to manual focus the poor camera just couldn't handle things :-)

@pistache You are so very kind, thank you so much for the fav. I think that this is sorta lenbaby-ish.
May 3rd, 2020  
