Photo 1346
Comfort socks
Zebra footie "Don't worry, soon you'll turn yourself right side out and run with the freedom of not being tied down to any one mate."
Gray Walking sock " I just feel out of sorts without my mate "
Zebra " I understand but, this walking lady keeps all sorts of odd things around, hey look at me. "
9th May 2020
9th May 20
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1712
photos
148
followers
164
following
368% complete
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto x4
Taken
8th May 2020 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lostsocks-2020
,
sanity - bah humbug
