Comfort socks
Photo 1346

Comfort socks

Zebra footie "Don't worry, soon you'll turn yourself right side out and run with the freedom of not being tied down to any one mate."

Gray Walking sock " I just feel out of sorts without my mate "

Zebra " I understand but, this walking lady keeps all sorts of odd things around, hey look at me. "
9th May 2020

