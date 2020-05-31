Sign up
Photo 1368
Dino Bonding
Today my son reluctantly helped me assemble this wooden puzzle. The instructions were a puzzle unto themselves. We took poor Rexy apart many, many times until she was able to stand on her own. It was fun to sit down and just do something silly.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto x4
Taken
31st May 2020 5:05pm
Tags
fun
,
puzzles
,
52wc-2020-w21
,
bonding over toys
Krista Marson
ace
Aww, cute little rexy
June 1st, 2020
