Previous
Next
Dino Bonding by joysabin
Photo 1368

Dino Bonding

Today my son reluctantly helped me assemble this wooden puzzle. The instructions were a puzzle unto themselves. We took poor Rexy apart many, many times until she was able to stand on her own. It was fun to sit down and just do something silly.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Aww, cute little rexy
June 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise