Photo 1460
3 wishes
Last of August words - it has helped a great deal to have a template to rein in and kick start my photo-mojo.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1826
photos
146
followers
161
following
Tags
feather
,
wishes
,
dandelion seeds
,
aug20words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done- 3 wishes plus a bonus feather wish! I like the lighting, monochromatic coloring and the minimal composition. Very pleasing to the eye!
August 31st, 2020
