Previous
Next
3 wishes by joysabin
Photo 1460

3 wishes

Last of August words - it has helped a great deal to have a template to rein in and kick start my photo-mojo.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done- 3 wishes plus a bonus feather wish! I like the lighting, monochromatic coloring and the minimal composition. Very pleasing to the eye!
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise