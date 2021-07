We are under contract with our house and the inspection was scheduled today. Since we had to leave while the inspector was there we chose to drive to Winslow to let our son see the "Standing on the Corner" roadside attraction ( https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/12603 ) and also visit Homol'ovi, ( https://azstateparks.com/homolovi/ )an area of native American ruins just north of the city.