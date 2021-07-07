Previous
Terminus by joysabin
Photo 1769

Terminus

Not a traditional composite, only text but fun none the less. This is for ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45205/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge ).
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Sharon Lee ace
Lol, fun cover
July 7th, 2021  
KV ace
If not for people then who is the audience? Love the layering of the shrubs over the dead end sign. Wow… pretty pricey magazine… I haven’t really looked at the cost of individual magazines but everything is so expensive!
July 7th, 2021  
JackieR ace
That is so funny!!
July 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Marvelous!
July 7th, 2021  
