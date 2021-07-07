Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1769
Terminus
Not a traditional composite, only text but fun none the less. This is for (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45205/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge
).
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2135
photos
156
followers
172
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
23rd June 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nfpmag-1
Sharon Lee
ace
Lol, fun cover
July 7th, 2021
KV
ace
If not for people then who is the audience? Love the layering of the shrubs over the dead end sign. Wow… pretty pricey magazine… I haven’t really looked at the cost of individual magazines but everything is so expensive!
July 7th, 2021
JackieR
ace
That is so funny!!
July 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Marvelous!
July 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close