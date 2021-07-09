Previous
Next
Abstract angles by joysabin
Photo 1771

Abstract angles

I couldn't get my posting department to respond so I got lost in youtube videos about lockdown ideas.
There's staff meeting scheduled to hopefully address and remedy the posting deficiencies...
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise