Photo 1774
Soft skyies for now
Been off today, nothing really wrong but just off. We had a few good bouts of rain and thunder today. The evening is quiet so far.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2140
photos
156
followers
171
following
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
12th July 2021 7:48pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
rain
,
silhouette
