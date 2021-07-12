Previous
Soft skyies for now by joysabin
Been off today, nothing really wrong but just off. We had a few good bouts of rain and thunder today. The evening is quiet so far.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
