Photo 1997
Day 17
B&W featuring lines.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
for2022
joeyM
ace
👌👌❤️
February 18th, 2022
amyK
ace
Very cool and creative
February 18th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
You sure saw a great opportunity here
February 18th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@jgpittenger
I explored CAW (Corvallis Art Walk) this afternoon. This was taken at the Corvallis Museum, which I haven't been inside yet. I never seem to get there when they are open. :-)
February 18th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@amyk
@joemuli
Thank you so very much. I made it out today.
February 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Your eyes must have been set on b&w to catch this possibility - well done
February 18th, 2022
