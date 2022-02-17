Previous
Day 17 by joysabin
Photo 1997

Day 17

B&W featuring lines.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
joeyM ace
👌👌❤️
February 18th, 2022  
amyK ace
Very cool and creative
February 18th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
You sure saw a great opportunity here
February 18th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
@jgpittenger I explored CAW (Corvallis Art Walk) this afternoon. This was taken at the Corvallis Museum, which I haven't been inside yet. I never seem to get there when they are open. :-)
February 18th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
@amyk @joemuli Thank you so very much. I made it out today.
February 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Your eyes must have been set on b&w to catch this possibility - well done
February 18th, 2022  
