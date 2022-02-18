Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1998
Day 18
Day 18, B&W which emphasizes shape. This is in the alley behind the CrowBar restaurant. I will have to visit the rooftop seating when the temperatures get warmer.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2364
photos
158
followers
168
following
547% complete
View this month »
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th February 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
crow
,
lensbaby spark
,
for2022
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close