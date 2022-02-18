Previous
Next
Day 18 by joysabin
Photo 1998

Day 18

Day 18, B&W which emphasizes shape. This is in the alley behind the CrowBar restaurant. I will have to visit the rooftop seating when the temperatures get warmer.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
❤️
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise